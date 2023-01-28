 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Four arrested in narcotics raids in Dunkirk

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two men and two women were arrested Friday morning when narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Taken into custody were Michael Morales, 23; Victor Morales, 21; Glory Torres-Rivera, 23; and Leonarda Morales-Colon, 51.

All were charged with two counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and single counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In homes on Deer Street and Zebra Street, officers seized 6.2 grams of cocaine, 7.38 grams of crack cocaine, scales and drug packaging materials, a high-capacity gun magazine and $726 in cash.

Taking part were officers from Dunkirk, Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and FBI Safe Streets.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News