Four arrested in narcotics raids in Dunkirk

Two men and two women were arrested Friday morning when narcotics investigators executed search warrants at two residences in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Taken into custody were Michael Morales, 23; Victor Morales, 21; Glory Torres-Rivera, 23; and Leonarda Morales-Colon, 51.

All were charged with two counts of third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and single counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In homes on Deer Street and Zebra Street, officers seized 6.2 grams of cocaine, 7.38 grams of crack cocaine, scales and drug packaging materials, a high-capacity gun magazine and $726 in cash.

Taking part were officers from Dunkirk, Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and FBI Safe Streets.