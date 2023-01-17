 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four arrested in drug raids at three locations in Jamestown

Four people were arrested on drug charges Tuesday morning when search warrants were executed at three addresses in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Fentanyl, methamphetamine, scales and packaging materials were seized at residences on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, according to the report.

Shelly Cavallaro, 53, and Alicia Osar, 34, both of Beech Street, and Sandra Pavlock, 43, of Charles Street, all were charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia. They were held for arraignment in Jamestown City Court.

Charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance was Abner Gonzalez-Esquilin, 27, of the Beech Street address. He was ticketed and released.

The warrants were served by the Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators assisted by officers from the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police SWAT, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Dunkirk Police Department and the Town of Ellicott Police Department.

