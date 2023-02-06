Four Buffalo men were arrested Sunday during a Narcotics Unit action in the 400 block of Seventh Street on the Lower West Side, the Buffalo Police Department reported. A variety of drugs were seized along with two loaded guns.

Raymond Gonzalez, 45, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Mojica-Medina, 41, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Jayson Cruz, 33, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Rivera Diaz, 28, was charged with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police said they recovered 26 grams of cocaine, 23 grams of heroin, 12 oxycodone pills, ammunition and gun magazines, along with a Polymer 80 "ghost gun" and a Glock 19, both loaded.