Four arrested after fight over living arrangements

  • Updated
Four people were arrested Friday afternoon in Silver Creek after a fight broke out over their living arrangements, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Solana R. Anstett, 43, was charged with three counts of second-degree harassment. Arrested on single counts of second-degree harassment were David R. Turner, 35; Emily V. Dudkowski, 25; and Raymond J. Gerspach, 19. All are free pending an appearance on the charges in Hanover Town Court.

The arrests were made after deputies and state police responded following a call shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to an address on Main Street in Silver Creek. An investigation determined that several people there had experienced unwanted physical contact, the sheriff's office reported.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

