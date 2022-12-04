Four arrested after fight over living arrangements

Four people were arrested Friday afternoon in Silver Creek after a fight broke out over their living arrangements, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.
Solana R. Anstett, 43, was charged with three counts of second-degree harassment. Arrested on single counts of second-degree harassment were David R. Turner, 35; Emily V. Dudkowski, 25; and Raymond J. Gerspach, 19. All are free pending an appearance on the charges in Hanover Town Court.
The arrests were made after deputies and state police responded following a call shortly after 1 p.m. Friday to an address on Main Street in Silver Creek. An investigation determined that several people there had experienced unwanted physical contact, the sheriff's office reported.