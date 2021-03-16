Four arrested after 120 pounds of pot found in luggage on Buffalo flight

Four Buffalo men, including a father and son, face drug possession charges after police reported finding 120 pounds of marijuana in luggage on a flight that landed at Buffalo Niagara International Airport over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority Transit Police took the men into custody after an American Airlines flight from Sacramento, Calif., landed at the airport Saturday night, NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous said in an email.

Transit police got a tip about a large amount of marijuana on the flight from law enforcement in Sacramento, police said. The marijuana, which was found in six bags, had a street value estimated at $400,000.

Those arrested were Deon Burnett, 52; Deon Burnett Jr., 18; Jacari Brooks, 18; and Kevin Tucker, 49. Each is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on April 6 on a charge of first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class C felony, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.