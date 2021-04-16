Foster father charged with manslaughter in death of 6-year-old

A Buffalo man has been indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with the 2019 death of his 6-year-old foster child, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Jermaine J. St. John, 29, was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Byron Clark, prosecutors said.

St. John is accused of recklessly causing serious injuries to the boy in his Newburgh Avenue home around Jan. 1, 2019.

Clark was unresponsive when he was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital, where he later died. Authorities determined he died of blunt force trauma.

St. John, who remains released on $50,000 bail previously posted in Buffalo City Court, is scheduled to be back in court June 3.

St. John was initially arraigned in Buffalo City Court in September.

Prosecutors received the final autopsy report on Clark's death in September 2019, a spokesperson for the District Attorney's Office said.

