Forum reveals little daylight between two candidates for Erie County sheriff

Said Garcia: “I do not want to work with abusive, criminal bullies.”

Further, both candidates said they would work personally with the advisory board that sponsored the event. The County Legislature created the Community Corrections Specialist Advisory Board in response to the chronic mismanagement issues that marked Howard’s 16 years in office.

While Howard does not participate in the advisory board’s meetings, his undersheriff and Jail Management Division superintendent do.

Howard opted not to seek a fifth term, so someone else will be sheriff next year. He has endorsed Garcia, a retired detective who played many roles during his 25 years with the Buffalo Police Department.

But when asked for his priorities, Garcia did not sound like a Howard-endorsed candidate because he said he sees the Sheriff's Office as needing significant improvement.

He said he wants to transform it into a professional, modern agency, with new training and new technology. "You have to bring in a culture," he said. "It starts with leadership.”