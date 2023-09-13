A former youth pastor caught videotaping a 12-year-old girl while she undressed at a Christian music and arts festival pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Nathan L. Rogers, 39, of East Aurora, pleaded guilty to attempted receipt of child pornography in connection with an incident in 2019 during Kingdom Bound at Darien Lake, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced.

Federal case opened against former youth pastor who secretly taped girl Nathan L. Rogers of West Seneca had been a youth pastor with the Life Church in West Seneca.

Federal authorities alleged Rogers had the girl – who just returned from the water park – change clothes inside his pop-up trailer, in which he set up hidden cellphones to record her.

Rogers faces a mandatory minimum prison term of five years when sentenced Dec. 13.

Rogers, who was sentenced in December 2020 on state charges of unlawful surveillance to six months in jail and five years of probation, was charged federally in 2021 with production of child pornography.

He had been a youth pastor with Life Church in West Seneca, The Buffalo News previously reported.

– Aaron Besecker