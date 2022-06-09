 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former waitress at Hamburg restaurant pleads guilty in $50,000 lottery scheme

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A former waitress at a Hamburg restaurant admitted to stealing gaming tickets and placing phony bets at the Lake Shore Road restaurant in a scheme that cost the restaurant more than $50,000 in losses, the Erie County District Attorney Office said.

Danielle K. Bush

Danielle K. Bush

Danielle K. Bush, 31, of the Town of Tonawanda, who has a previous address in Orchard Park, pleaded guilty to a felony count of third-degree grand larceny before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case Thursday morning.

She faces up to seven years of prison when she is sentenced as a second offender on Oct. 12. She remains released on her own recognizance until that time.

As part of her plea she signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution. The DA's Office said she has paid $10,000 so far to the owner of the restaurant.

Bush admitted to the scheme that took place between June 2, 2019, and Feb. 8. 2020. During that time, she took gaming tickets and placed fraudulent bets while placing bets for customers for games including Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Power Ball, prosecutors said.

People are also reading…

The owner of the restaurant conducted an internal audit of billing statements from the New York State Lotto that uncovered "abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns," prosecutors said, all of which corresponded with Bush's work schedule.

She was indicted in May 2021.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk

I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Worker with history of stealing from employers accused again

Over the years, Mollie McCann Poblocki has been convicted of nearly bankrupting a medical practice by writing unauthorized checks, stealing merchandise from a Hamburg jewelry store and taking a car dealership’s credit card to make personal purchases.

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

Iowa company that sold body armor to accused Tops shooter 'devastated' by tragedy

“What happened in your city is a tragedy and a horrific act of violence,” Adam Ruff of RMA Armament wrote to The Buffalo News. “RMA Armament is saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in Buffalo ... Our products are intended for the protection of law-abiding private citizens, police departments and government partners.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Thailand seeks the return of pre-COVID tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News