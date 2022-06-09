Former waitress at Hamburg restaurant pleads guilty in $50,000 lottery scheme

A former waitress at a Hamburg restaurant admitted to stealing gaming tickets and placing phony bets at the Lake Shore Road restaurant in a scheme that cost the restaurant more than $50,000 in losses, the Erie County District Attorney Office said.

Danielle K. Bush, 31, of the Town of Tonawanda, who has a previous address in Orchard Park, pleaded guilty to a felony count of third-degree grand larceny before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case Thursday morning.

She faces up to seven years of prison when she is sentenced as a second offender on Oct. 12. She remains released on her own recognizance until that time.

As part of her plea she signed a confession of judgment to pay full restitution. The DA's Office said she has paid $10,000 so far to the owner of the restaurant.

Bush admitted to the scheme that took place between June 2, 2019, and Feb. 8. 2020. During that time, she took gaming tickets and placed fraudulent bets while placing bets for customers for games including Quick Draw, Mega Millions and Power Ball, prosecutors said.

The owner of the restaurant conducted an internal audit of billing statements from the New York State Lotto that uncovered "abnormally high gaming activity, unusual betting amounts and unique betting patterns," prosecutors said, all of which corresponded with Bush's work schedule.

She was indicted in May 2021.

