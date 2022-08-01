 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Tonawanda dentist sentenced for attempted forcible touching of a patient

Tiberiu V. Sfintescu

A former Town of Tonawanda dentist was sentenced Monday by Town of Tonawanda Court Justice Daniel T. Cavarello to a determinate sentence of 45 days in jail after pleading guilty to attempted forcible touching of a female patient, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 75-year-old Tiberiu V. Sfintescu, also known as Vali Sfintescu, of Williamsville will be required to report on Aug. 8 to the Erie County Holding Center to serve his sentence.

Sfintescu pleaded guilty to one count of attempted forcible touching, a class B misdemeanor, after attempting to forcibly touch the patient on May 27, 2020 at his dental office on Greehaven Terrace. As part of the plea, Sfintescu sold his dental practice and voluntarily surrendered his license to practice dentistry in New York.

Cavarello also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim in the case.

