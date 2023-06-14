A former West Seneca High School teacher who admitted using the school district's email system to send sexually inappropriate messages to a student was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced.

Steven D. Frost, 34, of Hamburg, was accused of sending multiple messages between Jan. 31, 2021, and Feb. 9, 2021, while he was working as a teacher and coach at the high school. A statement from the District Attorney's Office did not provide further details on the misconduct nor how it was discovered.

Frost was fired and later surrendered his state teacher certification as a condition of his April 5 guilty plea to endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor and the original charge he faced in the case, prosecutors said.

He was sentenced by West Seneca Town Justice Shannon Filbert, who also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim that remains in effect for five years.

