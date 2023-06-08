Cynthia L. Matla cut checks to herself while executive director and bookkeeper for the Southtowns Regional Chamber of Commerce for more than three years while running the organization, and used the money for personal reasons.

The scheme came to a stunning halt in 2022, when the organization's bank account was overdrawn.

Matla, 46, pleaded guilty Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to third-degree grand larceny and criminal tax fraud, both felonies.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in a news release that Matla stole more than $168,000 from the chamber between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 29, 2022. She also failed to report accurate income to New York State.

Flynn said Matla issued checks to herself and used the chamber's debit card to buy personal items.

As part of the plea, Matla paid full restitution of $178,682.96 to the Southtowns Regional Chamber and state Department of Taxation and Finance.

The Hamburg-based nonprofit chamber has more than 1,000 members. It collaborates directly with community and government leaders in the Town of Evans, the Village of Angola, the Town of Hamburg, villages of Hamburg and Blasdell and the City of Lackawanna.

The chamber said it learned of the missing money Aug. 29, 2022, and immediately called a board meeting to fire Matla. Marketing Director Jamie L. Decker was named interim executive director and later appointed to the post permanently.

“Our entire organization is grateful for the accountability and justice being upheld against the crimes and atrocities committed against our organization and the communities we serve at large,” Decker said.

“I hope that the victim feels that justice has been served not only by this defendant pleading guilty for the crime, but that they have been made whole by her paying full restitution today,” Flynn said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 14. Malta faces up to seven years in prison.