Former social services case worker going to prison for embezzlement

A former case worker with the Erie County Department of Social Services was sentenced Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one to three years in prison for stealing clients' money, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

Tamara Ebo, 45, of Buffalo, embezzled more than $42,000 from 14 clients in the adult protection program between September 2016 and June 2019, prosecutors said.

Ebo manipulated invoices, falsified vendor transactions and directed payments to herself, according to the District Attorney's Office.

She was fired shortly after the start of an investigation, which was triggered by a call to the Department of Social Services. An employee at a nonprofit reported questionable transactions involving a person with an adult protection case worker.

Ebo pleaded guilty in February to third-degree grand larceny, first-degree scheme to defraud and official misconduct.

When she took the plea, she pledged to repay the county the full amount she embezzled, but has since paid only $5,000, according to prosecutors.

