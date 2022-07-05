 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former Schuele Boys gang member indicted on charge of robbing a pharmacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A former member of the Schuele Boys gang has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of robbing a pharmacy, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Demario Robbins, 29, of Buffalo, is accused of stealing oxycodone and hydrocodone from a Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Buffalo on Dec. 30. If convicted on the robbery charge, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, Ross said.

Ross noted that Robbins previously was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to serve two years in prison in 2017.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two raids lead to gun arrests

Two raids lead to gun arrests

The two raids on opposite sides of the city Monday morning led to the arrests of two men on gun charges and the recovery of multiple firearms, Buffalo police announced Wednesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

An Orca whale hunting party has caused Great White Sharks to flee their habitat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News