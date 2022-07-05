Former Schuele Boys gang member indicted on charge of robbing a pharmacy

A former member of the Schuele Boys gang has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of robbing a pharmacy, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.
Demario Robbins, 29, of Buffalo, is accused of stealing oxycodone and hydrocodone from a Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Buffalo on Dec. 30. If convicted on the robbery charge, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, Ross said.
Ross noted that Robbins previously was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to serve two years in prison in 2017.