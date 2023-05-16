A former school bus driver was arraigned Tuesday in Buffalo City Court on three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on April 20, Michael Askew, 67, of Cheektowaga, made a verbal threat toward a student in the presence of other children while he drove a school bus in Buffalo. As part of their investigation, Buffalo Police on April 24 obtained a temporary extreme risk protection order, also known as a "red flag order."

Buffalo school bus driver arrested, fired and red-flagged over alleged gun threats A Buffalo school bus driver was arrested, his guns were seized and he was fired after he was accused of threatening a student on his bus last week.

City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio issued temporary orders of protection Tuesday on behalf of those Askew allegedly threatened and released him on his own recognizance because the misdemeanor charges against him do not require bail. He is scheduled to return to court June 6 for further proceedings. If convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Additionally, Askew was arraigned last week in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with single counts of second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon after a search of his home April 25 by members of the Buffalo Police Department Threat Management Unit and Buffalo police SWAT team turned up an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine. Three handguns that are legally owned by Askew were also temporarily seized under the red flag order.

Askew is due back in court June 1 for further proceedings on the weapons possession charges. He remains free on bail previously modified to $25,000 cash, bond or partially secured surety bond. If convicted of the highest of the weapons charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.