Former Roswell Park nurse sentenced for tampering with medications intended for patients

A former registered nurse at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has been sentenced to 37 months in prison after being caught stealing drugs from the cancer center, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors said Kelsey A. Mulvey, 30, of Grand Island, took medications that were intended to treat cancer patients in order to feed her own drug addiction. She was convicted on March 10, 2021, of tampering with a consumer product.

Between February and June 2018, Mulvey used her position at the hospital to steal pills and vials of medication, including Dilaudid, methadone and oxycodone. Mulvey did that by tampering with medication dispensing machines located throughout the hospital. The machines not only held controlled substances meant for ill Roswell Park patients, but also tracked the dispensed medications.

In order to access the dispensing machines, Mulvey had to first gain access to patient profiles. Prosecutors said she used the patient medical record database to search for those who were specifically being prescribed hydromorphone, a potent pain reliever that is many times stronger than morphine and is sold under the brand name Dilaudid, among others. Sometimes, prosecutors said, Mulvey would divert vials of controlled medications from the dispensing machines and wind up not administering the drugs to any patient. She also was accused of replacing the drugs with water, resulting in at least 81 patients not receiving their proper medication.

On June 27, 2018, which was a scheduled vacation day for Mulvey, she was observed accessing a dispensing machine, carrying a backpack and exiting a medication room to which she was not assigned. It was later determined that Mulvey had accessed the drawer for hydromorphone. She was subsequently placed on administrative leave and resigned in lieu of being fired.

From June to July 2018, prosecutors said, there was a spate of waterborne infections at Roswell Park, during which six patients became ill. An investigation by the hospital concluded that tampering of compounded hydromorphone vials was the cause. Hospital officials said patients affected by the drug swapping were treated with antibiotics and eventually recovered.

"While she may have been in pain herself, the fact that she knowingly withheld pain medication from her cancer patients is unconscionable," Gary Loeffert, then the special agent in charge of the FBI in Buffalo, said in 2019.

Mulvey's sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford is the result of an investigation by the FBI and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations; the New York State Department of Education, Office of Professional Discipline; and the New York State Attorney General’s Office.