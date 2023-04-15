A former U.S. Postal Service worker has pleaded guilty to stealing gift cards from the mail, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Shalika Williams, 30, of Buffalo, entered her plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark W. Pedersen to being an officer or employee of the U.S. converting the property of another. When she is sentenced Aug. 21, she faces a maximum penalty of a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors said that Williams, while working as a sales, service and distribution associate at the Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center on William Street between September and Nov. 4, 2022, opened sealed pieces of mail and stole 10 to 15 gift cards valued at $300 to $360.

The plea came following an investigation by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General's Northeast Area Field Office.