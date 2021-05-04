Former Pendleton highway chief avoids jail in larceny case

"All that material, the millings, the Suit-Kote, is property of the Town of Pendleton and can only leave if the town declares it surplus," said Supervisor Joel M. Maerten, who attended the sentencing.

He acknowledged that Muscato was right in saying that Maerten himself obtained some millings "on a one-time basis" in 2017, but Maerten said the town was selling the material then, not giving it away.

Stoelting said the town did not request restitution, and Murphy did not order any.

Stowell, who was arrested in December 2019 and indicted on two felonies and five misdemeanors, had to resign and agree never to seek office again as part of his March 11 plea bargain.

"It's been difficult on me," he said. He told Murphy that he attended a function at a fire hall last weekend and some people greeted him warmly, while others didn't.

"He lost a high-paying job. He's persona non grata in a lot of circles in his community," Muscato said.

"I struggle every day. I don't sleep well," Stowell told the judge.

"Like you, I've had public positions most of my life," Murphy told Stowell. "I understand how after a few years you can form the opinion, 'I'm the DA, I'm a judge, I can do this.' "