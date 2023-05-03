A former officer for two police departments in Niagara County pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of official misconduct for claiming simultaneous work hours at both departments, according to Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman.
Seaman said a state police investigation determined that on numerous occasions over a three-year period, James F. Ullery clocked in and worked for the Town of Lewiston Police Department at the same time he was clocked in as an officer for the Village of Youngstown Police Department. As a result, Ullery collected pay from both departments for the same hours.
Seaman said Youngstown maintains a small police force where officers often work alone.
"Officer Ullery was trusted by the village to honestly report his time on duty. Unfortunately, he took advantage of this trust and collected wages from Youngtown for time when he was actually working, and collecting wages, from the Town of Lewiston Police Department," said Seaman.
Ullery, who recently resigned from both departments, agreed to pay $4,069 in restitution to the Village of Youngstown, and agreed to not seek future employment as a police officer, Seaman added.
Porter Town Justice David Truesdale sentenced Ullery to a discharge on that condition Tuesday and ordered him to pay a $250 fine.
