Former Niagara Falls woman charged in debt collection fraud case

A former Niagara Falls woman was charged Thursday with conspiring to defraud thousands of people across the country in a debt collection operation based in Erie and Niagara counties.

Indicted was Angela Burdorf, 42, of New Port Richey, Fla., who co-owned debt collection company Vantage Point Services in Amherst and owned payment processors Payment Management Solutions in Amherst and Solidified Payment Solutions in Niagara Falls.

She was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 16 counts of wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

This isn't the first time Burdorf has run into legal trouble because of debt collecting.

In 2018, a federal judge permanently barred her and two other debt collectors from the debt collection industry because of practices that violated federal and state laws. To settle the civil lawsuit brought by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York State Attorney General's Office, the judge also required the three to pay a total of $27 million in restitution and damages.

In the current indictment, a grand jury alleged Burdorf and unnamed co-conspirators operated debt collection agencies that lied to and threatened consumers with arrest, and collected on debts that had already been paid off or were for amounts in excess of what was actually owed.

In one 22-day period in April 2017, debt collection companies run by Burdorf and the others obtained about $69,000 in payments from their victims, the grand jury said.

Burdorf and her co-conspirators also operated several credit card payment processing companies that were used to collect payments from the consumers.

She and the others avoided paying taxes on the payments they received by transferring money to other companies and falsely claiming the payments were business expenses, the grand jury alleged.

The indictment identified these companies as being involved in the scheme: United Mediation Group; Payment Management Solutions; Solidified Payment Solutions LLC; Check & Credit Services; Vantage Point Services; Northern District Resolution Services, LLC; M&B Associates; Legal Consultant Services; and Bonafied Payment Solutions, Inc.

The U.S. Attorney's Office is seeking to forfeit $69,004 from Burdorf as part of the case.

In the 2018 civil case, debt collectors Burdorf, Joseph Ciffa and Gregory MacKinnon, who were both from Grand Island, were barred from the industry. Authorities said then that MacKinnon owned Vantage Point Services, and Ciffa owned Bonified Payment Solutions Inc.

