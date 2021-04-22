 Skip to main content
Former Niagara Falls school employee admits torching maintenance garage
Niagara Falls School fire snowplows

Snowplows damaged in a fire that swept through the Niagara Falls School District maintenance garage on Feb. 25, 2020. 

 Courtesy Niagara Falls School District

Rickey Ponds, a former Niagara Falls School District employee, faces up to seven years in prison after he  pleaded guilty Monday to setting a fire that destroyed the district's maintenance garage and six vehicles last year.

Rickey Ponds

Ponds, 23, of the Falls, admitted to attempted third-degree arson and was scheduled for sentencing June 16 by State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr.

Ponds turned himself in at Police Headquarters while the fire was still burning, Superintendent Mark R. Laurrie said at the time.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Ponds was told of a job change that reduced his pay by about $2,000 a year.

Surveillance video showed Ponds' car returned to the maintenance building behind Niagara Falls High School between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m. Laurrie said Ponds sprayed diesel fuel stored for vehicles around the interior of the building and lit it.

Ponds will owe the district $25,000 in restitution to cover its insurance deductible. Laurrie said the reconstruction cost about $1.1 million and is nearly complete.

