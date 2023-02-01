Former Niagara Falls roofer fined for defrauding customers

A former Niagara Falls contractor was fined $5,000 following his conviction for defrauding five customers out of $21,000 in deposits for roof repairs he never performed, the Erie County District Attorney's Office reported.

David J. Whitman, 33, now a Texas resident, also was sentenced Wednesday by Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to a three-year conditional discharge.

Prosecutors say Whitman, the sole owner and operator of Whitman Metal and Roofing, between March and September 2019 collected $21,472 in deposits from homeowners in Cheektowaga, Depew, Derby and Williamsville for promised roof repairs.

Whitman never returned to do the work. He pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of scheme to defraud, a felony, and has paid full restitution to the victims, the District Attorney's Office said.

Whitman failed to appear for sentencing last July. He was arrested on a bench warrant in College Station, Texas, in late September.

He waived extradition and was returned to this area the following week and had been held without bail pending sentence.

Prosecutors say Whitman also paid back $7,422 to a sixth victim, a customer in Buffalo. In this case, Whitman pleaded guilty to one count of attempted grand larceny, a misdemeanor.

As part of the conditional discharge, Whitman must submit a DNA sample. If he fails to do so within the next six months, he will be resentenced to serve 1⅓ to 4 years in prison.