Former Niagara Falls cop to be sentenced for falsifying records tied to jail death

The internal investigation, by former Chief of Detectives Kelly J. Rizzo, found O'Grady did not check on Gomez Sanchez for at least two hours, but wrote in jail logs he performed the checks. There was video from inside the cellblock that showed O'Grady sitting at a computer when he reported he made inmate checks, Rizzo previously told The Buffalo News.

Gomez Sanchez was found at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, near the start of the overnight shift, though he hadn't been checked on since around 9 or 9:30 p.m., Rizzo found in his investigation.

"The false entry in the logbook by O'Grady indicated that he had made a required check of prisoners in his care and found them to be in good condition, when he in fact made no such check," Seaman said.

O'Grady, who has no criminal record, according to prosecutors, faces up to a year in jail when he's sentenced by Lockport City Court Judge William J. Watson. The case was moved out of Niagara Falls after all city judges recused themselves.

"Mr. O'Grady accepted full responsibility for his actions," defense attorney Joseph M. LaTona said, declining further comment.

At the time of his arrest, O'Grady had been on the force for five years.