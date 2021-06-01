Former Niagara Falls cop to be sentenced for falsifying records tied to jail death

A former Niagara Falls police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in the case of an inmate who died last year in the city lockup.
Erik R. O'Grady, 37, admitted he falsified jail records on Feb. 28, 2020, the night Jose Gomez Sanchez was found unresponsive in a cell.
O'Grady, who was initially charged with one felony and seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records, accepted a plea offer from the Niagara County District Attorney's Office in November.
As part of the deal, O'Grady pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of records tampering and agreed to resign from his position as a Falls police officer.
"Loss of employment is a harsh consequence, which in this case was justified by the defendant’s conduct," District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "The mandatory resignation also ensured that the defendant would not continue to be entrusted with enforcing the laws which he himself disregarded."
Gomez Sanchez, 33, a Niagara Falls High School graduate, died of "natural causes and a complication of chronic alcoholism," authorities said last June.
On June 20 – a day after The Buffalo News reported an internal police investigation found O'Grady was supposed to but failed to check on the prisoner's welfare every half-hour – authorities announced O'Grady had been criminally charged.
The internal investigation, by former Chief of Detectives Kelly J. Rizzo, found O'Grady did not check on Gomez Sanchez for at least two hours, but wrote in jail logs he performed the checks. There was video from inside the cellblock that showed O'Grady sitting at a computer when he reported he made inmate checks, Rizzo previously told The Buffalo News.
Gomez Sanchez was found at about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2020, near the start of the overnight shift, though he hadn't been checked on since around 9 or 9:30 p.m., Rizzo found in his investigation.
Support Local Journalism
"The false entry in the logbook by O'Grady indicated that he had made a required check of prisoners in his care and found them to be in good condition, when he in fact made no such check," Seaman said.
O'Grady, who has no criminal record, according to prosecutors, faces up to a year in jail when he's sentenced by Lockport City Court Judge William J. Watson. The case was moved out of Niagara Falls after all city judges recused themselves.
"Mr. O'Grady accepted full responsibility for his actions," defense attorney Joseph M. LaTona said, declining further comment.
At the time of his arrest, O'Grady had been on the force for five years.
O'Grady's last day employed as a Falls cop was Nov. 9. However, he didn't work another shift for the department after Gomez Sanchez's death, having been put on leave.
Gomez Sanchez was arrested twice the day he died, prosecutors previously said. Both arrests were at the same Falls home.
The first arrest happened after a woman accused him of threatening her. Gomez Sanchez was charged with misdemeanor menacing, an order of protection was issued and he was released. Later that day, he was charged with violating that order of protection and held. He was awaiting his arraignment at the time of his death, according to prosecutors.
O'Grady's sentencing had been scheduled for early April, but was postponed. Prosecutors are not making a sentencing recommendation, Seaman said.
The News filed requests under the state's Freedom of Information Law in June with the police department for records related to O'Grady and Gomez Sanchez, as well as operations of the lockup the night Gomez Sanchez died. The department has so far provided no records.
The police department has not made any changes to any lockup policies or procedures as a result of these circumstances because the issue was one of an employee not complying with policy or protocol, city public information officer Kristen Cavalleri said in an email.