Former Niagara Falls cop sentenced to community service for falsifying records in jail death

Gomez Sanchez, 33, hadn’t been checked on for between 2 and 2½ hours before being found dead at the start of the next shift, investigators concluded.

Gomez Sanchez died of "natural causes and a complication of chronic alcoholism," authorities said last June when they announced O’Grady was being criminally charged.

Watson said he agreed with the Niagara County Probation Department’s recommendation that O’Grady receive a conditional discharge and told O’Grady, before issuing the sentence, he would have to deal with what he did the rest of his life.

O’Grady was initially charged with one felony and seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records.

"I am extremely remorseful for what happened," O’Grady told the judge during a court appearance conducted over videoconferencing software. He also said he was "deeply sorry" for any pain he caused.

A mental health counselor who specializes in the treatment of individuals with police and military backgrounds has recommended O’Grady undergo counseling "on a continuing basis," said Joseph M. LaTona, O’Grady’s defense attorney.

O’Grady "was in an emotional crisis" at the time of his crime, LaTona said, including his wife's and son's serious health issues.