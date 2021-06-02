Former Niagara Falls cop sentenced to community service for falsifying records in jail death

A former Niagara Falls police officer who admitted he failed to check on an inmate who was later found dead in the city lockup was sentenced Wednesday to 160 hours of community service.
Erik R. O’Grady, who resigned from the Niagara Falls Police Department as a condition of a plea agreement, also received a one-year conditional discharge.
Lockport City Court Judge William J. Watson also ordered O’Grady to continue any recommended mental health counseling and treatment and to pay $750 in fines, fees and surcharges.
O’Grady, 37, pleaded guilty in November to a misdemeanor count of records tampering for falsifying jail records for the night of Feb. 28, 2020, when Jose Gomez Sanchez was found unresponsive in a cell.
O'Grady faced up to a year in jail.
An internal Niagara Falls police investigation, reported by The Buffalo News in June 2020, found O’Grady failed to check on prisoners every half-hour as required. A day after the report was published, authorities announced charges against O’Grady.
Gomez Sanchez, 33, hadn’t been checked on for between 2 and 2½ hours before being found dead at the start of the next shift, investigators concluded.
Gomez Sanchez died of "natural causes and a complication of chronic alcoholism," authorities said last June when they announced O’Grady was being criminally charged.
Watson said he agreed with the Niagara County Probation Department’s recommendation that O’Grady receive a conditional discharge and told O’Grady, before issuing the sentence, he would have to deal with what he did the rest of his life.
O’Grady was initially charged with one felony and seven misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records.
"I am extremely remorseful for what happened," O’Grady told the judge during a court appearance conducted over videoconferencing software. He also said he was "deeply sorry" for any pain he caused.
A mental health counselor who specializes in the treatment of individuals with police and military backgrounds has recommended O’Grady undergo counseling "on a continuing basis," said Joseph M. LaTona, O’Grady’s defense attorney.
O’Grady "was in an emotional crisis" at the time of his crime, LaTona said, including his wife's and son's serious health issues.
O’Grady, who served in the military, is a member of the Army Reserve, and any sentence of probation or incarceration would have resulted in a loss of his security clearance, LaTona said.