Former Niagara Falls basketball coach accused of sexually abusing student

Monti had sought to coach the merged team, but in a move that was highly controversial at the time, the city school board instead appointed longtime Niagara Falls coach and athletic director Dan Bazzani to the post.

Monti, 74, went on to coach again at Niagara Catholic and at a high school in Naples, Fla., where he now resides.

He was also named to the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the Niagara Falls Sports Hall of Fame.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Paul Barr, said Monti picked his client as “secretary” for the class on the first day of school in 1981 and seated her at the front of the room closest to him. He often had her stay after class to help him, and one day he pinned her against some cabinets in the classroom and started kissing her, said Barr.

“She resisted and he kind of let her go,” said Barr.

The plaintiff told Barr that Monti did the same thing about a week later, but went further, pulling down her underwear and trying to have sex with her, Barr said.

“She said she was just devastated and didn’t have the kind of relationship with her parents that she could talk to them about this. She didn’t know where to turn or what to do,” said Barr.