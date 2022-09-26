Former NFTA bus driver pleads guilty in workers' compensation fraud case

A former NFTA bus driver admitted in court Monday that she fraudulently obtained $30,213 in workers’ compensation benefits by misrepresenting the extent of her injuries.

Antoinette Laney, 53, of Kenmore, pleaded guilty to a felony grand larceny charge in Erie County Court, District Attorney John Flynn announced.

The defendant claimed from 2018 to 2020 that she was unable to drive a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus due to a right knee injury suffered in 2017, but later said she had a lower back and left knee injury, according to county prosecutors.

An investigation by the state Inspector General's Office revealed she worked as a personal shopper and grocery delivery driver through Instacart while collecting money through workers’ compensation.

Laney agreed as part of her plea to pay full restitution to the NFTA. She faces a maximum of 4 years in prison when she is sentenced Dec. 19. She was released from custody on her own recognizance until then.