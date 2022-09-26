 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former NFTA bus driver pleads guilty in workers' compensation fraud case

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A former NFTA bus driver admitted in court Monday that she fraudulently obtained $30,213 in workers’ compensation benefits by misrepresenting the extent of her injuries.

Antoinette Laney grand larceny case

Antoinette Laney

Antoinette Laney, 53, of Kenmore, pleaded guilty to a felony grand larceny charge in Erie County Court, District Attorney John Flynn announced. 

The defendant claimed from 2018 to 2020 that she was unable to drive a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority bus due to a right knee injury suffered in 2017, but later said she had a lower back and left knee injury, according to county prosecutors.

An investigation by the state Inspector General's Office revealed she worked as a personal shopper and grocery delivery driver through Instacart while collecting money through workers’ compensation.

Laney agreed as part of her plea to pay full restitution to the NFTA. She faces a maximum of 4 years in prison when she is sentenced Dec. 19. She was released from custody on her own recognizance until then.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic challenges await Italy's new prime minister Giorgia Meloni

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News