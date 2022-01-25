 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former manager charged with stealing $40,000 from two Niagara County stores
Angie Casal

Angie M. Casal

 Courtesy Niagara County Sheriff's Office

A woman who worked at two Niagara County stores was arraigned in County Court Tuesday on an indictment accusing her of stealing a total of about $40,000 from the businesses.

Angle M. Casal, 41, of Niagara Falls, pleaded not guilty to two counts of third-degree grand larceny and single counts of falsifying business records and criminal possession of stolen property.

Assistant Public Defender Alan J. Roscetti asked Judge John J. Ottaviano to screen Casal for admission to the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment. That would require her to plead guilty.

Casal is accused of stealing about $26,000 from Piercing Pagoda at Fashion Outlets of Niagara from Dec. 14, 2019, to Oct. 25, 2020, and about $14,000 from a Family Dollar store in the Falls from July 25 to Aug. 10, 2021, Assistant District Attorney David DeChellis said.

At Pagoda, she was accused of pocketing money by filling out return slips for goods that hadn't been returned, DeChellis said. At Family Dollar, Casal was accused of stealing money from bank deposits.

