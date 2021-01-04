Former Lockport dentist sentenced to five years for sexual assault

Former Lockport pediatric dentist Louis A. Surace, who pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the sexual assault of a girl, has been sentenced to five years in state prison, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Monday.

State Supreme Court Judge Richard Kloch also ordered Surace, 58, of O’Connor Drive, Town of Lockport, to 15 years of supervision following his release.

Surace, who opened his dental practice in Lockport in 1992, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act against a child.

When he was arrested in January 2019, State Police said the sexual offenses began in 2013 and continued through the end of 2018. Investigators said there was no evidence of more than one victim.

