 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Lockport dentist sentenced to five years for sexual assault
0 comments

Former Lockport dentist sentenced to five years for sexual assault

Support this work for $1 a month
Surace

Dr. Louis A. Surace.

 Photo courtesy of State Police

Former Lockport pediatric dentist Louis A. Surace, who pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from the sexual assault of a girl, has been sentenced to five years in state prison, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman announced Monday.

State Supreme Court Judge Richard Kloch also ordered Surace, 58, of O’Connor Drive, Town of Lockport, to 15 years of supervision following his release.

Surace, who opened his dental practice in Lockport in 1992, pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act against a child.

When he was arrested in January 2019, State Police said the sexual offenses began in 2013 and continued through the end of 2018. Investigators said there was no evidence of more than one victim.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: New data shows the number of people shot in Buffalo this year already exceeds 2019 totals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News