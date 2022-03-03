Former Lockport cemetery superintendent jailed for thefts

Edward R. Ives went to jail Wednesday for stealing money from Lockport's Glenwood Cemetery, where he was the former superintendent.
Ives, 55, who now lives in Cuba, Allegany County, failed to pay the restitution he promised to pay when he pleaded guilty to two counts of petit larceny, Assistant Public Defender Charles F. Pitarresi said.
Therefore, Lockport City Judge William J. Watson sentenced Ives to 60 days in the Niagara County Jail to begin a three-year probation term.
And when he is released from jail, Ives still will owe the restitution money.
"He would owe the insurance company the money, because we were reimbursed through our theft and liability policy," said John Sinclair, president of the Glenwood Cemetery board.
When Ives pleaded guilty Nov. 22, the plea bargain called for his charges to be reduced to disorderly conduct, a violation that would spare him from having a criminal record – if he paid $5,372 in restitution before he was sentenced.
Ives did not do so. The sentencing date, originally set for Jan. 24, was postponed twice, but that didn't help.
"We're disappointed he was unable to pay the restitution. Other than that, justice is being served," Sinclair said.
Pitarresi said Ives will have to pay $195 a month as a condition of probation, and perform 200 hours of community service.
In November, when Ives pleaded guilty, Sinclair said he suspected that more money was stolen than could be proven in court.
Ives was arrested May 27, 2019, about a year after he was fired.
At the time, court records said Ives was charged with third-degree grand larceny for allegedly writing 14 checks totaling $4,289 on a closed cemetery account, and with petit larceny for writing $915 worth of checks to himself on an active cemetery account.
His thefts were among the factors that drove the 200-year-old privately operated cemetery to the brink of financial failure by 2019.
Allan VanDeMark, Sinclair's predecessor as board president, told The Buffalo News in 2019 that he needed to lend $22,000 from his own pocket to cover cemetery payroll and other expenses in 2017 and 2018.
Foundation grants and other donations have helped put the cemetery on firmer ground. It opened a new columbarium last year.
About 20,000 people are believed to have been buried at Glenwood since the early 19th century, although the cemetery wasn't formally incorporated until 1863. Among the well-known people there are Washington Hunt, the only governor of New York from Niagara County, and William R. Kenan, founder of Lockport's Kenan Center.