Former Lockport cemetery superintendent jailed for thefts

Pitarresi said Ives will have to pay $195 a month as a condition of probation, and perform 200 hours of community service.

In November, when Ives pleaded guilty, Sinclair said he suspected that more money was stolen than could be proven in court.

Ives was arrested May 27, 2019, about a year after he was fired.

At the time, court records said Ives was charged with third-degree grand larceny for allegedly writing 14 checks totaling $4,289 on a closed cemetery account, and with petit larceny for writing $915 worth of checks to himself on an active cemetery account.

His thefts were among the factors that drove the 200-year-old privately operated cemetery to the brink of financial failure by 2019.

Allan VanDeMark, Sinclair's predecessor as board president, told The Buffalo News in 2019 that he needed to lend $22,000 from his own pocket to cover cemetery payroll and other expenses in 2017 and 2018.

Foundation grants and other donations have helped put the cemetery on firmer ground. It opened a new columbarium last year.