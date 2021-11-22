Former Lockport cemetery superintendent admits embezzling funds

Asked by Watson if he stole the checks, Ives replied, "I'll go with that."

The judge cautioned Ives that he needed to be more definite. After Watson asked the question again, Ives simply answered, "Yes."

"We certainly are hopeful that he returns the money that was taken," Sinclair said. "That would be the ultimate goal of the cemetery."

He said Ives' thefts were part of a series of setbacks that almost caused Glenwood to close after 200 years of operation.

"There were other financial factors going on at the same time, but that was definitely not helpful. He was terminated because of that," Sinclair said.

He said the not-for-profit cemetery's board has instituted policies and procedures to provide better oversight of the cemetery's day-to-day operations.

The cemetery plans to repave several driveways next spring with donated funds, after a July flash flood in Lockport washed some of them out, Sinclair said.

His family donated money for a new 250-space columbarium that opened in May.

