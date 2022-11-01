Former local Boy Scout executive who abused two children is sentenced to probation

A former local Boy Scout executive who sexually abused two children for several years in the towns of Hamburg and Boston was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to three years of sex offender probation.

From approximately December 2015 to August 2019, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Michael M. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, acted in a manner that was likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child, starting when the first victim was 11 years old. From about May 2016 to September 2019, they said, Meyers acted in a similar manner with a second child, starting when the victim was 13.

Meyers, who was known to both victims, was serving on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America when a criminal investigation was launched. He previously was council president. The organization immediately barred Meyers from participating in further Boy Scouts of America programming.

Meyers pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, on Aug. 9.

On Tuesday, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller issued final orders of protection on behalf of both victims, which remain in effect for the next five years.