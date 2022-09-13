Former judge led away in handcuffs to serve 16 months in bribery case

Former state Supreme Court Justice John Michalek was handcuffed and led out of a courtroom today, to begin serving a 16-month prison sentence for bribery and other charges.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Donald F. Cerio Jr. denied the defense's request to surrender in 30 days.

"I have no hesitation whatsoever to confirm the disposition that I imposed on July 28, and I do so today," Cerio said in issuing the sentence.

On July 28, Cerio sentenced Michalek to 16 months behind bars, but Cerio did not make Michalek start serving his time.

After Michalek was escorted from the courtroom in handcuffs that time, the prosecutor and Michalek's defense attorney met with Cerio in his chambers.

The parties emerged and the judge said he was allowing Michalek's attorney to make an application for "any alternative to incarceration." Michalek also had not brought his medications with him, Cerio said.

About 35 minutes after he was initially led away, Michalek walked out of the courthouse with his attorney.

On Tuesday, his attorney Carrie Cohen told the judge again asked for a sentence other than incarceration.

She said Michalek has a "very severe lung condition," and that such a condition would be exasperated by a "lack of ventilation" at the county jail.

Michalek previously had hip surgery, but has been falling lately, four times over the weekend alone, Cohen said. He also needs cataract surgery, she said, and he has appointments with doctors for those issues in the coming weeks.

With his age and health conditions, as well as mental suffering he has gone through, "renders Mr. Michalek unable to suffer through any period of incarceration," Cohen argued.

The Attorney General's office called them "unsubstantiated health issues."

Assistant AG Susan Sadinsky, repeating what she put in court papers, said there was no basis for the judge to grant today's proceeding. Sadinsky told the judge every defendant would like "a second bite at the apple."

Cerio told the court that there are people with similar health and family circumstances that come before the court for sentencing all the time. Cerio emphasized that Michalek wore the robe and judges are "required to hold themselves to the highest of standards."

Michalek pleaded guilty in June 2016 to felony charges of bribery and filing a false instrument in a corruption case connected to former political power broker G. Steven Pigeon.

Michalek admitted his involvement in a scheme with Pigeon that lasted from February 2012 to April 2015. As part of the exchange, Michalek asked Pigeon for help with a possible judicial appointment and employment for two relatives, according to prosecutors. He also received Buffalo Sabres tickets and a $1,000 political fundraiser ticket free for a relative.

Pigeon got information from the judge about lawsuits to which he had connections, as well as an attorney appointed as a receiver in a foreclosure case, even though the lawyer wasn't on the court's list of qualified receivers, prosecutors said.

Michalek resigned from the bench after pleading guilty.

Cerio sentenced Michalek to 364 days in jail for the third-degree bribery conviction, to be followed by four months for the false instrument conviction.

Earlier on July 28, Pigeon was sentenced to a year in jail for his role in the bribery scheme with Michalek.