A former Erie County jail deputy pleaded guilty in State Supreme Court on Monday to two misdemeanors in cases involving inappropriate contact with a female inmate and violating an order of protection, the District Attorney's Office said.

Robert M. Dee, 42, of Eden, admitted he failed to report he obtained the inmate's phone number and contacted her by phone after her release in 2019, prosecutors said in a news release.

Dee also admitted violating an order of protection in January 2022 when sheriff's deputies responding to a 911 call at his home found a woman inside with whom Dee was barred from having contact.

Dee pleaded guilty to official misconduct and second-degree criminal contempt.

As part of a plea agreement, Dee, who was fired in May 2022, formally resigned from the Sheriff's Office and agreed not to seek arbitration regarding his employment, prosecutors said.

Dee, who faces up to a year in jail, is scheduled to be sentenced July 24.