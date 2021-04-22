Former Ironworkers treasurer pleads guilty to stealing union funds

A former treasurer for an Ironworkers union in Jamestown pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to stealing from a labor union, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 40-year-old Scott R. Merritt of Celoron faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced Aug. 18.

Merritt embezzled $50,850 in union funds as treasurer of Ironworkers Local 470, a post he held between May 2011 and August 2018, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo, who is handling the case. He wrote union checks to pay personal expenses, according to the prosecutor.

The plea resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Labor Management Standards.

