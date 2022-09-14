 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former high school coach sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a juvenile

A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Daniel W. Syracuse, 39, of the Town of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty in July to endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. As part of the plea, he also surrendered his teaching licenses.

Prosecutors said Syracuse was a track coach at Williamsville South High School when he exchanged messages and images via social media with someone less than 17 years old.

Judge Eagan also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect for five years.

