Former high school coach sentenced for exchanging explicit messages with a juvenile

A former high school coach has been sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to 364 days in jail for exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile in 2015, District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Daniel W. Syracuse, 39, of the Town of Tonawanda, pleaded guilty in July to endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor. As part of the plea, he also surrendered his teaching licenses.

Prosecutors said Syracuse was a track coach at Williamsville South High School when he exchanged messages and images via social media with someone less than 17 years old.

Judge Eagan also issued a final order of protection on behalf of the victim, which will remain in effect for five years.