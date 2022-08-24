Former Girl Scout leader pleads guilty to felony sex charges

A former Girl Scout leader pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to three felony sexual conduct charges before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced.

Marty M. Walton, 33, of North Tonawanda, entered pleas to one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Walton, who previously was a scout leader with the Girl Scouts of Western New York, had sexual contact with two children he was acquainted with between March 27, 2020, and May 9, 2020, in Amherst.

Walton is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 24 and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He continues to be held without bail. Temporary orders of protection remain in effect for both victims, Flynn said.