A former area Girl Scout leader was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison after admitting he sexually abused two children over a period of several months in 2020.

Marty M. Walton, 34, of North Tonawanda, also was ordered by State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges to register as a sex offender after he leaves prison, when he will be subject to 20 years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Walton was a scout leader with the Girl Scouts of Western New York when, prosecutors said, he abused the children at a location in Amherst between March and May 2020.

Authorities have released little information about the victims beyond saying Walton knew them both.

Walton on Aug. 24 pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of sexual abuse. He faced a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Haendiges also issued final orders of protection on behalf of both victims that remain in effect until 2063.