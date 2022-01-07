Former Frewsburg school treasurer admits stealing nearly $7,000

The former treasurer of the Frewsburg Central School District pleaded guilty to stealing almost $7,000 from the district's fund for extra-curricular activities.

The state Comptroller's Office announced the plea Friday.

The thefts by Angela Smoulder, 27, occurred between March and August 2019. She pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of petit larceny and made full restitution, in the wake of an investigation by the Comptroller's Office and Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

According to a message posted on the district website Friday, that investigation began when Frewsburg Superintendent Shelly O'Boyle contacted the Comptroller's Office after detecting possible irregularities in district accounts after Smoulder's resignation in 2019.

“Ms. Smoulder betrayed the students she was obligated to serve by stealing money that they raised themselves to help pay for their extracurricular activities,” Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said in a news release.

