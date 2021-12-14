 Skip to main content
Former Falls man to serve 8 years in child sex abuse case
William Miller, who lived in Niagara Falls when he sexually abused a 7-year-old boy in April 2020, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in state prison, to be followed by 15 years of post-release supervision.

Miller, 30, had pleaded guilty in October to a reduced charge of attempted first-degree criminal sexual act.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. passed sentence in the Miller case, and also in the case of Brandon Carter, 32, who went to prison for five years on a gun possession charge.

According to Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Maria H. Stoelting, police executed a search warrant Oct. 13, 2020, at Carter's home on Centre Avenue in Niagara Falls and found a semiautomatic pistol, a semiautomatic rifle, cocaine, fentanyl and buprenorphine.

Carter pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the handgun, Stoelting said.

