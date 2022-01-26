Former Erie County jail deputy pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

A former Erie County jail deputy on Tuesday pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution in Lancaster Town Court, a day before his trial was to start, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Wallace Waliczek, of Lancaster, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree promoting prostitution, a misdemeanor, prosecutors said in a news release.

Police and prosecutors began investigating him after the Aug. 16, 2019, arrest of his wife, Melissa A. Waliczek, 32.

She was arrested in a Transit Road parking lot after an undercover Lancaster police officer answered an online advertisement for sex and arranged to meet her in the lot on Transit near William Street, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors had evidence Wallace Waliczek was present at the time of the arranged meeting and watched the transaction while inside another vehicle in the lot, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Waliczek was off-duty from his job with the Sheriff's Office at the time. He was arrested in September 2019 and suspended without pay from his job the following month. He had been working as a deputy since at least 1994.