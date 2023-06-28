A former employee has pleaded guilty to taking more than $110,000 from a fitness center in Clarence, Erie County John J. Flynn announced.

Sienna D. Foumakoye, 35, of Williamsville, pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi to second-degree grand larceny and signed a Confession of Judgment, promising to repay $110,312.48.

Foumakoye was released on her own recognizance. She faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when she returns for sentencing Sept. 6.

Prosecutors said she issued fraudulent credit card refunds from the business to customers, but routed the payments to her own bank account. The business was not identified.