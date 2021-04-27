Former CPS worker fined for providing case information to friend

A former Erie County Child Protective Services employee who admitted she provided information to a friend about a case the friend was involved in was fined $500, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Nicole Wichlacz, 31, of Buffalo, received a conditional discharge Monday from State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns after she pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor count of official misconduct, prosecutors said.
Wichlacz was fired from her job as a clerk typist in the county Department of Social Services in November 2020.
Prosecutors said she provided information on multiple occasions between July and December 2019.
Investigators began looking into the case after receiving a tip, according to the District Attorney's Office.
