 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former CPS worker fined for providing case information to friend
0 comments

Former CPS worker fined for providing case information to friend

Support this work for $1 a month

A former Erie County Child Protective Services employee who admitted she provided information to a friend about a case the friend was involved in was fined $500, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Nicole Wichlacz

Nicole Wichlacz, 31, of Buffalo

Nicole Wichlacz, 31, of Buffalo, received a conditional discharge Monday from State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns after she pleaded guilty in February to a misdemeanor count of official misconduct, prosecutors said.

Wichlacz was fired from her job as a clerk typist in the county Department of Social Services in November 2020.

Prosecutors said she provided information on multiple occasions between July and December 2019.

Investigators began looking into the case after receiving a tip, according to the District Attorney's Office.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colorado woman with dementia sues police over arrest

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News