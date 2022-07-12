 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Former coach pleads guilty to sexting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A former track coach faces up to one year in jail after pleading guilty to exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile.

Daniel W. Syracuse (copy)

Daniel W. Syracuse

Daniel W. Syracuse, 39, of the Town of Tonawanda, was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School in 2015 when he exchanged the messages and images with a child younger than 17 years old, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

He pleaded guilty Friday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He had also been charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors. As part of the plea, he resigned his New York State teaching license. 

Syracuse conducted the communication through text messages and a social media application. The DA's office did not say whether the juvenile was a member of the team, which Syracuse had coached since 2007.

He continues to remain released on his own recognizance. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 14.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tops shooter's attorneys get more time to weigh psychiatric defense

Tops shooter's attorneys get more time to weigh psychiatric defense

Attorneys for Payton Gendron, who faces both state and federal charges for the May 14 massacre at the Jefferson Avenue grocery store targeting Black people that killed 10 and injured three, said they needed more time to go through discovery materials provided by prosecutors. They asked for six months but instead got 90 days.

Watch Now: Related Video

This man and his adorable paragliding dog are going viral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News