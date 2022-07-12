Former coach pleads guilty to sexting

A former track coach faces up to one year in jail after pleading guilty to exchanging sexually explicit messages with a juvenile.

Daniel W. Syracuse, 39, of the Town of Tonawanda, was working as a track coach at Williamsville South High School in 2015 when he exchanged the messages and images with a child younger than 17 years old, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

He pleaded guilty Friday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan to one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He had also been charged with first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors. As part of the plea, he resigned his New York State teaching license.

Syracuse conducted the communication through text messages and a social media application. The DA's office did not say whether the juvenile was a member of the team, which Syracuse had coached since 2007.

He continues to remain released on his own recognizance. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 14.