Former City Honors teacher pleads guilty to two child pornography charges

A former City Honors School teacher pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 62-year-old Peter Hingston of Amherst faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count when he is sentenced on Oct. 21.

On June 17, 2019, Buffalo police officers were called to City Honors, where Hingston worked as a middle school technology teacher, in response to allegations he was taking inappropriate photographs of female students with a GoPro camera. A search of the camera yielded sexually explicit images involving minors who were under Hingston's custody, care and supervisory control.

“The defendant’s behavior in this case is the stuff of which parents’ nightmares are made,” said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy. “Our schools are supposed to be safe havens where our children’s minds are nurtured. The defendant’s effort to exploit his students for his own gratification warrants federal prosecution and the significant sentencing exposure occasioned by today’s guilty pleas.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.