Former CAO teacher's assistant surprised by pension check. Then her employer demanded $171K back

JoAnn Russ was thrilled when a letter arrived about her pension from a former employer. She could receive a lump sum payment of $183,838.
That seemed like a lot of money for someone who had worked for eight years as a teacher's assistant at Head Start, she remembers thinking at the time, in October 2019.
But it had been more than 30 years since Russ had earned the pension at Community Action Organization, an anti-poverty nonprofit that runs Head Start in Erie County, so she figured it was possible that it had earned enough interest to get that big.
“I thought, maybe now I can retire,” said Russ, who is now 67 and works as the food service director at a human services agency.
She rolled most of it into a retirement account she had at Mutual of America. The rest – $20,000 – she used to send a $4,000 check to each of her five grown children.
“I was so proud of the fact that I was able to do it,” Russ said.
Payment was a mistake
About a year later, though, she got another letter about her CAO pension. There had been a mistake. Russ was entitled to a lump sum – but for only $15,320.
She needed to immediately return the $168,518 she had been overpaid, the letter said – plus $3,226 in interest.
While she’s willing to repay the amount of the overpayment, she said, she does not think she should be held liable for the interest. She will also have to pay fees, she said, for withdrawing that much from her retirement account.
“I’m not the one who initiated this, and I’ve done nothing fraudulent,” Russ said. “I don’t know why I’m going to be penalized, but it was their mistake.”
She said she called Community Action Organization several times to try to resolve the situation.
“When I tried to call HR, I kept leaving messages at CAO,” she said. “Nobody called me back.”
Lawsuit seeks repayment, interest
CAO filed a lawsuit in federal court last week against Russ, seeking to recoup the full amount she had been overpaid, plus interest.
The lawsuit also names Actuarial Consulting Services, an Amherst firm that had compiled data for CAO to calculate lump sum amounts for people in its pension plan; the Burke Group of Rochester, a company that CAO hired to replace Actuarial Consulting Services; and Mutual of America, where Russ deposited most of the overpayment.
According to worksheets that Actuarial prepared, Russ was entitled to $720 a month in pension benefits. But she was actually entitled to $720 a year, according to court papers filed by CAO.
Actuarial Consulting made that same mistake – calculating what should have been an annual payment as a monthly payment – with “many other” people in CAO’s pension system, the agency alleges in its lawsuit, but does not indicate how many other people were affected or how much they had been overpaid.
At some point after Actuarial Consulting performed those calculations, but before Russ received her initial letter, CAO replaced the Amherst company with the Burke Group of Rochester.
Actuarial’s calculation error “caused Burke to disseminate incorrect information regarding Russ’s ultimate lump sum distribution,” CAO said in the lawsuit.
And Burke failed to check Actuarial’s calculations before sending Russ the letter in October 2019 presenting her with the option of monthly payments or the $168,518 lump sum, according to CAO.
Mark Brand, the president and CEO of Actuarial Consulting, said he was unaware of the lawsuit before being contacted by a reporter about it. He declined to comment. The Burke Group did not respond to a request for comment.
CAO, through a spokesperson, also declined to comment for this story.
Questions about error
Money had always been tight while Russ and her husband, who worked in a factory, were raising their children in North Buffalo, she said. So she was happy that she was able to share some of her pension money with her children.
“I was always taught that you don’t receive a blessing if your hands are closed,” she said. “So that’s what I did – I gave it to my kids.”
In January, two months after learning she had been overpaid, Russ sent a letter to CAO.
“Moving forward, I am willing to try to work toward overpayment amount,” she wrote. “I should not be responsible for $3,225.73 in interest. To me it seems error was made on your part, but you want me to reward you for it.”
Her letter did not mention the money from the lump sum that she had used to send checks to her children. But she wrote that in the process of pulling the money from her retirement account to repay CAO, she would end up losing the lump sum pension she had been entitled to.
“I would like to resolve this matter as soon as possible,” she wrote.
“I do have one question,” she added. “The person who made this error still has their job, right? Only in America can a mistake be made by one, yet others are saddled with the residue of their mistake.”
A few weeks later, CAO responded to Russ.
The overpayment to Russ put the pension plan in an operational deficit, wrote Vernee Shaw, the chairperson of CAO’s audit, finance and pension committee.
It might be “'useful” to understand how the error occurred, causing the overpayment, Shaw wrote, but that information would not be relevant to what needed to be done to correct the error.
“The fact that you were not the cause of the administrative error that resulted in the miscalculation of your plan benefit and the resulting overpayment is not relevant,” Shaw wrote.
“However, the committee does find significant the fact that you received the distribution in the form of a check and cashed it, regardless of the fact that it was an extraordinarily inflated amount, and without making any inquiry into the accuracy of such payment.”