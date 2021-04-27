Former CAO teacher's assistant surprised by pension check. Then her employer demanded $171K back

“I was always taught that you don’t receive a blessing if your hands are closed,” she said. “So that’s what I did – I gave it to my kids.”

In January, two months after learning she had been overpaid, Russ sent a letter to CAO.

“Moving forward, I am willing to try to work toward overpayment amount,” she wrote. “I should not be responsible for $3,225.73 in interest. To me it seems error was made on your part, but you want me to reward you for it.”

Her letter did not mention the money from the lump sum that she had used to send checks to her children. But she wrote that in the process of pulling the money from her retirement account to repay CAO, she would end up losing the lump sum pension she had been entitled to.

“I would like to resolve this matter as soon as possible,” she wrote.

“I do have one question,” she added. “The person who made this error still has their job, right? Only in America can a mistake be made by one, yet others are saddled with the residue of their mistake.”

A few weeks later, CAO responded to Russ.