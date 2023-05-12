A former Buffalo school bus driver arrested last month and accused of threatening a student on his bus was arraigned Friday on an indictment charging him with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 67-year-old Michael Askew of Cheektowaga faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted on the highest charge against him.

Detectives with the Buffalo Police Threat Management Unit began an investigation and obtained a "temporary extreme risk order of protection," better known as a "red flag order," against Askew from Erie County District Administrative Judge Kevin M. Carter.

Buffalo Police SWAT officers conducted a search at Askew's Woodridge Avenue home after obtaining the order. They reported finding an illegal rifle with a pistol grip and detachable magazine inside of the residence. Three handguns, legally owned by Askew, were also temporarily seized by police under the protection order.

Askew was arraigned before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi and is scheduled to return to court on June 1 for a pre-trial conference. He remains free on bail.

He was previously charged by police with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child for the alleged threats on the school bus. Askew, who was fired from his bus driver position, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on those misdemeanor counts in Buffalo City Court.

He faces a maximum one-year jail sentence on each of those on counts if convicted.