Former Buffalo Sabre Tony McKegney charged with violating order of protection

Former Buffalo Sabre Tony McKegney faces two felony charges in Buffalo City Court for allegedly violating an order of protection, according to police and court records.

McKegney is accused of calling and emailing a woman in April after an Erie County Family Court judge barred him from contacting her, according to a complaint filed by a Buffalo woman.

In the complaint, the victim alleges "a history of physical domestic violence in their past relationship."

McKegney, 64, is accused of calling the woman seven times – including five times in about three hours on April 2, the day police detectives served him with the order, according to the complaint.

He also is accused of violating the order by calling her once the next day and once April 8, and by emailing her on April 4.

He's due back in court Oct. 4.

McKegney was arrested June 23 and pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal contempt on July 8, according to court records. He was released on his own recognizance by City Court Judge Jenelle Faso.

Family Court Judge Mary Carney issued the order of protection March 25, according to court documents. The order of protection expired Sunday, according to the complaint.

McKegney, who played forward for the Sabres from 1978-79 until the 1982-83 season, is being represented by the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo.

Michael Deal, managing attorney with Legal Aid, declined to comment on behalf of the office.

McKegney, who also played for the Quebec Nordiques, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings over 13 seasons, was the first Black player to score 40 goals in an NHL season.