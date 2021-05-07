Former Buffalo resident pleads guilty to selling crack cocaine in Salamanca area

A former Buffalo resident has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing crack cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Emmanuel Humphrey of Atlanta faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced.

Between July and December of 2018, Humphrey conspired with co-defendant Erin Cameron to sell crack cocaine, according to prosecutors. On Dec. 30, 2018, Humphrey, Cameron and another person drove from Buffalo to Salamanca in Humphrey's vehicle so that Cameron could sell narcotics in and around the Salamanca area. In the trunk, Cameron carried a pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

On March 6, 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed a federal search warrant on Humphrey’s vehicle and seized a quantity of crack cocaine from a rear compartment in the vehicle’s trunk.

Cameron was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

