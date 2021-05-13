Former Buffalo police commissioner linked to 2006 letter seeking leniency for Peter Gerace

He added that Derenda’s letter was the only one he ever recalls being written by a police officer in active service.

“I will also tell you that Derenda’s name never came up in any way in the investigation,” Bruce said. “In fact, I worked with him on several cases over the years, and I remember him as a very good police commissioner. He had the good of the community in mind, and he was very proactive about working with federal law enforcement on gang violence cases.”

Attorney Paul J. Cambria, who represented Gerace in the telemarketing case, said there was nothing inappropriate about the Derenda letter.

“I see no problem with it, and I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Cambria said.

The Derendas' letter has been available for public view since it was filed more than 16 years ago. It was recently discovered by a staffer from The News while examining cases filed against Gerace.

Who else wrote letters?

According to court records in the telemarketing fraud case, the Derendas were two of 14 people who submitted letters supporting Gerace to District Judge William M. Skretny, the sentencing judge.