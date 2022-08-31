Former Buffalo man pleads guilty to lying about his income to get bank loans

A former Buffalo man has pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to lying to three banks on his loan applications, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross reported.

If convicted, Hassan Moussa Fares, 30, faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Prosecutors said that Fares claimed his annual income from an employer was $60,000 when it actually was only $6,540 in an online application to Discover Bank for a personal loan in June 2019. He was approved for a $20,000 loan.

In a credit card application to Discover Bank, prosecutors added, he claimed his income was $80,000. In addition, prosecutors said, Fares applied for a line of credit at M&T Bank and said his income was $70,000.

Ross said the plea is the result of an investigation by the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia. Fares is scheduled for sentencing Jan. 9.